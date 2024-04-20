Maximum Temperature crosses 45 °C in Odisha, Boudh and Baripada record highest temperature at 45.2 °C

Odisha is currently going through extreme heat-wave condition condition and as of today (20 April, 2024), the maximum daytime temperature has crossed 45 degrees Celsius in some parts of the state. Boudh and Baripada have crossed 45 °C during the day and were the places with highest day-time temperature.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Boudh recorded a maximum day temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Baripada has also recoreded 45.2 degrees Celsius today.

13 cities recorded temperature more than 43 °C and that include Baripada (45.2 °C) , Boudh (45.2 °C), Nuapada (44°C), Talcher (43.6 °C), Bolangir (43.6 °C), Nayagarh (43.5 °C), Angul (43.5 °C), Keonjhargarh (43.5 °C), Jharsuguda (43.2 °C), Hirakud (43.1 °C), Sambalpur (43 °C), Sundergarh (43 °C) and Titlagarh (43 °C).

As per the latest weather prediction given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, there will be no large change in the maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during the next two days and a slight fall by 2-3°C thereafter at many places over the district of Odisha. Moreover, the weather department has also issued an orange warning for heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in different parts of Odisha for the next two days.

According to official reports, orange warning for heatwave to severe heatwave has been issued for districts including Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Khordha, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, and Gajapati.