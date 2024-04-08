Man kills girlfriend in Bhubaneswar, dumps body in riverbed

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking twist to a love story, a man killed his girlfriend in Bhubaneswar and dumped her body on the riverbed, said reports on Monday.

Reports said that after the murder, the boyfriend threw the dead body. The body of a young woman was recovered from the banks of the Daya river under Dhauli police station area limits of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as a young woman from Hinjilicut area of Ganjam district. According to latest reports in this matter, the Dhauli police station has detained three people along with the boyfriend of the deceased woman. The locals spotted the body and immediately informed the local police in this regard. The police is investigating further into the matter.

From preliminary investigation, the Dhauli police has found that, the young woman had eloped from her home in Ganjam district four months back. Later she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend. However, while taking the body to destroy it the body fell off the bike and onto the riverbed in Daya river.

Later, the boyfriend and his two friend left the bike and the dead body at the spot and fled from there. The police and scientific team of the Dhauli police station have arrived and are investigating.