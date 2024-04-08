LPG cylinder explodes in Ganjam, 11 including minor injured

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
lpg cylinder explodes in ganjam
Berhampur: At least 11 persons including a minor were injured following a LPG cylinder explosion in Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

The injured persons have been identified as Kiran Bisoyi (16), Sankar Mohanty (19), Aman Patnaik (20), Srikant Kumar Behera (22), Sujit Behera (23), Sibram Behera (24), Ganesh Behera (29), Sidheswar Behera (34), Rinku Behera (34), Jagannath Panda (40) and Prasant Kumar Mohanty (40),

According to reports, the LPG cylinder explosion took place at Aamundi village under Jarada police limits of Patrapur block of the district after it caught fire following a leakage.

 
On being informed, Fire Service personnel from Patrapur Fire Station reached the spot and doused the fire comply. However, by the time some property, which is yet to be estimated, was gutted in the inferno.

All the injured were rescued and admitted at Chikiti Community Health Centre. Later, four them were shifted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur as their health condition deteriorated.

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

