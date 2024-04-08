Senior IAS officer Vir Vikram Yadav appointed as new SJTA Chief Administrator

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Vir Vikram Yadav of 1996 batch has been appointed as new Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, this was informed by the Law Department of Odisha government.

The Department today issued a notification in this regard which read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the sub-section (1) of section 19 of Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 (Odisha Act, 11 of 1955), the state government hereby appoints Vir Vikram Yadav as Chief Administrator, SJTA, Puri, in addition to his present duties.”

Yadav had earlier held the SJTA chief administrator post in April, 2022.

It is to be noted here that additional chief administrator and in-charge Chief Administrator of SJTA Samanth Verma was appointed by the state government as Additional Secretary of the Works Department.

