Longest Joda flyover in Keonjhar of Odisha to be inaugurated today

Joda: Odisha’s longest flyover will be inaugurated today. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate this Joda flyover bridge built in Keonjhar district today.

Reports said that a Government X (formerly Twitter) handle post read as follows, “the Joda flyover construction is a testament to the commitment of our Works Department, is complete.” It further read, “Ready to elevate your travel experience on the longest flyover in Odisha!”

The longest flyover has been constructed with funds sanctioned by the district mineral foundation (DMF) to provide people relief from travelling on congested and polluted roads. Work on the flyover started in 2020 and has now been completed.

It will be inaugurated through video conferencing, said reports. This is the longest flyover in the state and is 3 km long. It is built on 11 pillars. The construction work started in 2021. 240 crore rupees have been spent on it. In addition, today the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several development projects.