IPS reshuffle in Odisha today: Ashish K Singh posted as IGP, CM’s Security

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Friday effected a minor IPS reshuffle. Accordingly, Ashish Kumar Singh, Ex-I.G. of Police, CR, Cuttack, was posted as the IGP of CM’s security. The Home Department of Government of Odisha notified on Friday.

Mitrabhanu Mahapatra, EX D.I.G. of Police, Rourkela was posted as the Additional SRC. Further, Dr. Kanwar Vishal Singh, Ex-DCP, UPD, Cuttack was posted as the DIG of Police, SIW.

Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, EX-S.P. Angul was posted as SP, Vigilance.

Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth at present SP, Khurda was transferred and posted as AIG of Police Headquarters.

And Dr. Saravana Vivek at present SP, Berhmapur was transferred and posted as SP, Vigilance.