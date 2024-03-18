General Elections 2024: Commissionerate police preparedness in Cuttack

Cuttack: Ahead of the General Elections 2024, the Commissionerate police has shown preparedness in Cuttack of Odisha, said reports on Monday.

The Commissionerate Police has taken every measure possible to reduce criminal activities in the Silver City of Cuttack, said reliable reports.

Here are a few of the steps taken by the police to make the election procuress crime free in Cuttack: ,

The police has ordered 771 licensed gun owners to deposit their guns.

The police has taken the decision to expedite action on 950 pending non-bailable arrest warrants (NBWs).

A related Decision to initiate action against 150 hardcore criminals and habitual offenders under Section 110 of IPC.

Further it was decided to prepare list of offenders under Section 107 of IPC.

It has been decided that T=there will be a strict vigil on the smuggling of narcotics from surrounding areas to Cuttack city.

It is worth mentioning that, special attention will be paid to the sale of firearms.

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard. Several checks have been implememnted to make the upcoming Elections tension free.

