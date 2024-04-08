Gas cylinder explodes in Gop of Odisha, property worth lakhs gutted

Gop: According to reports, a gas cylinder explodes in Gop block under Puri district of Odisha and property worth lakhs has been destroyed.

According to reports, property of lakhs of rupees was burnt in the huge fire that was caused due to cylinder explosion in Gop. A fire broke out in the gas tank in the house of Pramod Mallik of Chengail village of Gop police station in Puri district.

Further it is worth mentioning that, as many as three rooms were burnt due to fire. The house and cash worth 40 thousand rupees, five lakh rupees worth of jewelry and furniture were burnt.

Further, one cow died and one cow was injured, further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

