Former Congress Minister Ganeswar Behera, BJP Vice President Lekhashree Samantsinghar joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former Congress minister Ganeswar Behera and BJP’s Odisha Unit Vice-president Lekhashree Samantasinghar joined Biju Janata Dal party ahead of the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

Behera joined BJD along with large number of his supporters in the presence of senior party leaders at the Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Ganeswar Behera had submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress on April 2.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Behera had contested the 2019 polls from Kendrapara seat on a Congress ticket. However, he lost to BJD’s Shashi Bhusan Behera. Prior to this, he had won from Patamundai in 1985 and 1995.

Earlier today, Vice-President Lekhashree Samantasinghar resigned from the saffron party and joined BJD in presence of party MPs Manas Mangaraj and Sasmit Patra.