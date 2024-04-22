Forest fire breaks out in Similipal of Odisha, Forest Dept in action to douse flames

Mayurbhanj: Fire broke out in Similipal forest in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday. Major forest fire incident has been reported from two areas under Podadiha Forest Range under Similipal South Division.

As per reports, forest fire incidents reported from Adapai point and Chakradharpur point under Podadiha forest range.

However, the Forest Department has swung into action to douse the flames in the forest in Udala area.

It is to be noted that earlier today forest fire mishaps reported at the Hadgarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Keonjhar district of Odisha. Reportedly, fire broke out at nine points of the Hadgarh Elephant Sanctuary.

Special teams of forest department and fire department were engaged to douse the flames. While there is danger looming over wild lives in this forest fire the forest department has assured that the fire will be brought under control at the earliest.