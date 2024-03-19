Fake Masala Manufacturing Unit Busted In Berhampur Of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda
Berhampur: The Odisha police on Tuesday in Berhampur seized huge quantity of fake masala including chilly and turmeric powder from the city.

According to reliable reports, the raid was conducted by the police in Pandabnagar under Badabazar area in Berhampur city of Ganjam district.

Acting on a tip-off the police raided the manufacturing unit. Reports further said that, huge quantity of fake chilly and turmeric powder has been seized.

During the raid, the police also seized a machine and other incriminating material, one person has been detained in this connection. The detained person has been identified as Siba Shankar Sahoo. He is being questioned by the police.

Further detailed reports are awaited in this matter. The police is investigating into the matter.

