Excise officials attacked by liquor mafia in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Athagarh: Excise officials were attacked by liquor mafia on Saturday in Cuttack district of Odisha. The culprits allegedly also detained an Excise Superintendent. The incident took place in the Dalua village under Khuntuni Police Station limits in Athagarh area.

As per reports, today the Excise officials had gone to nab the main accused of the attack on Excise sleuths on last February 28. In presence of Khuntuni Police more than 10 liquor mafia attacked the Excise officials.

The family members of the mafia allegedly rebuked the officials, scuffled with them and ransacked the vehicles. Khuntuni Police rescued the Excise officials.

A complaint has been lodged in this connection with Khuntuni Police by the Athagarh Excise Department. The main accused Rabindra Swain was arrested.