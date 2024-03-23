CBSE cancels affiliation of 20 schools over malpractice, check disaffiliated schools’ list here

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday cancelled affiliation of as many as 20 Schools over malpractice during examination. Out of these Schools, five are from the capital city Delhi only.

Pursuant to the surprise inspection conducted in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintained records properly. After thorough inquiry, it has been decided to disaffiliate and downgrade the schools — CBSE said in a press release issued on Friday.

The list of 20 disaffiliated schools are from different States across the country including from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, UP, Kerala and Uttarakhand.