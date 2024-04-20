Dysentery spreads in Sundargarh of Odisha, 30 hospitalized

Sundargarh: Dysentery has spread in Sundargarh district of Odisha, said reliable reports on Saturday and 30 have been hospitalized . The outbreak of dysentery in Sundargarh district has been reported from Kutra block.

Reports say that, more than 30 infected have been admitted to the health center. Since the last two days, many people from Nuagaon, Jauramunda, Pachira, Elga, Panganiyabal, Jharen etc. villages under Kutra block are being admitted to the hospital due to dysentery.

Similarly it is worth mentioning here that, many patients are being treated at home. The cause of the outbreak has not been identified yet. On the other hand, the community health center (CHC) is looking into this and distributing ORS, Dr. Srikanth Toppo, the health center officer, who is in charge of the outbreak of diarrhea, said.

Recently on March 24, diarrhea cases were seen rising in Hirakud of Sambalpur district of Odisha. Seven people were critical and admitted in the Burla VIMSAR hospital. Earlier, reports suggested that 49 patients have been hospitalized. Four of them have been shifted to Burla VIMSAR hospital in a critical condition. The district health department said that diarrhea is spreading due to contaminated water. The rate of infection is increasing in Gurupada, Gaupada, Kalapada, New Market Colony and Machapada of Hirakud city.

As per official reports, the cause of the disease is said to be consumption of polluted water. The District Chief Medical Officer (CDMO) has given a report to the District Magistrate (DM). According to the report given by the district Health Department, water is not being purified at the treatment plant. The infection is spreading. Drinking water samples have been collected from four locations and sent to the lab. House to house inspection is underway. A mobile health unit is monitoring the situation.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier Rourkela and Kantbanji were grappling with Diarrhea. At least seven people have lost their lives within a span of three days during diarrhea outbreak in Rourkela. Over 300 people were diagnosed with diarrhea during the outbreak in the city.

