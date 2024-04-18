DRDO successfully tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile of the coast of Odisha

Balasore: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested a Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) in Odisha. The testing has been done in the Chandipur area of Balasore district in Odisha.

Reliable reports say that DRDO conducted a successful flight test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off-the-coast of Odisha.

During the test, reports say that all subsystems performed as per expectation. The missile performance was monitored by several Range Sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path.

It is worth mentioning here that, the flight of the missile was also monitored by IAF Su-30-Mk-I aircraft.

WATCH: