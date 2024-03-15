Congress releases manifesto for 2024 election in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Congress party released its manifesto titled ‘Odisha Guarantee’ for the upcoming election in Odisha during a press meet held today at party headquarter in Bhubaneswar.

The 2024 Odisha election manifesto was released in the presence of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sarat Pattnaik, state in-charge Ajoy Kumar and other senior party leaders.

The grand old party assured to fulfil the following nine promises mentioned in the 2024 Odisha election manifesto: