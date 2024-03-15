Congress releases manifesto for 2024 election in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Congress party released its manifesto titled ‘Odisha Guarantee’ for the upcoming election in Odisha during a press meet held today at party headquarter in Bhubaneswar.
The 2024 Odisha election manifesto was released in the presence of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sarat Pattnaik, state in-charge Ajoy Kumar and other senior party leaders.
The grand old party assured to fulfil the following nine promises mentioned in the 2024 Odisha election manifesto:
- To provide bonus along with MSP of Rs 3000 per quintal of paddy. Agriculture loan of the farmers will be waived off. Pension of Rs 2000 per month for the farmers.
- To give around 200 units of electricity would be provided free for the domestic consumers
- To generate employment opportunities for 5 lakh youths and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for 3 years.
- To waive loans of the Women Self Help Groups.
- To give pension of Rs 2000 per month for the elderly woman of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana.
- To provide LPG cylinder to every family at Rs 500 one in a month.
- Will give free health services to everyone including government employees up to Rs 25 lakh in government and private hospitals
- Provide monthly old-age, widow and Divyang allowance of Rs 2000.
- Will keep 27 per cent reservation for the backward classes in educational institutions and the service sector.