Congress releases manifesto for 2024 election in Odisha

By Subadh Nayak
congress releases 2024 election manifesto
Bhubaneswar: Congress party released its manifesto titled ‘Odisha Guarantee’ for the upcoming election in Odisha during a press meet held today at party headquarter in Bhubaneswar.

The 2024 Odisha election manifesto was released in the presence of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sarat Pattnaik, state in-charge Ajoy Kumar and other senior party leaders.

The grand old party assured to fulfil the following nine promises mentioned in the 2024 Odisha election manifesto:

  1. To provide bonus along with MSP of Rs 3000 per quintal of paddy. Agriculture loan of the farmers will be waived off. Pension of Rs 2000 per month for the farmers.
  2. To give around 200 units of electricity would be provided free for the domestic consumers
  3. To generate employment opportunities for 5 lakh youths and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for 3 years.
  4. To waive loans of the Women Self Help Groups.
  5. To give pension of Rs 2000 per month for the elderly woman of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana.
  6. To provide LPG cylinder to every family at Rs 500 one in a month.
  7. Will give free health services to everyone including government employees up to Rs 25 lakh in government and private hospitals
  8. Provide monthly old-age, widow and Divyang allowance of Rs 2000.
  9. Will keep 27 per cent reservation for the backward classes in educational institutions and the service sector.

