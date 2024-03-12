Car accident in Keonjhar, falls into 30 ft deep trench 2 critical

Keonjhar: In a car accident in Keonjhar district of Odisha took place and it fell 30 feet into a deep trench, two people have been seriously injured. A car lost its control and fell 30 feet near the children’s park at Anandpur Bridge Street in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, two people were seriously injured in the accident while three others were slightly injured. The injured have been shifted to Cuttack while the injured have been admitted to Anandpur Hospital.

Information has been provided, that all the injured are from the local Padmapur village. They went to a bridal party in Thakurmunda of Mayurbhanj district. The accident happened this morning while they were returning from there to Shalapada.