Businessman found dead in Bhubaneswar guest house, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a businessman found dead in Bhubaneswar guest house said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.

According to reports, the dead body was found from a guest house in Bhubaneswar. The dead body has been recovered from a private Guest House in Maitreevihar Police Station, Bhubaneswar.

The dead body was in a state of decomposition. The deceased businessman has been identified as Tapan Prasad Acharya. His residence is in Phulbani Town police station area. He is the owner of Private Limited Company. Tapan came to Bhubaneswar for a corporate meeting.

The businessman was living in room number 202 of the guest house. However, on Thursday, the police informed the family that his body was found. The police is investigating why and how the businessman died. Derailed reports awaited in this regard.