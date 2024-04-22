Bombs hurled on warehouse in Chandanpur Bazar in Puri district

Puri: In a shocking incident, bombs were hurled on the warehouse of a businessman on Monday in the Chandanpur Bazar in Puri district of Odisha.

Reportedly, the bombs were hurled at the house of businessman Niranjan Sahu.

As per reports, bombs were hurled on the warehouse of businessman Niranjan Sahu. However, the alert villagers chased the person who had hurled the bomb while he was trying to flee from the spot. It has been reported that the has been hurled due to family feud.

Further probe of the case is underway.

Also read: Mutilated body of youth recovered from road in Odisha’s Ganjam