Bomb hurled in Dhenkanal at weekly haat, lakhs of rupees looted

Kamakhyanagar: In a shocking incident, a bomb hurled in Dhenkanal at weekly haat and lakhs of rupees have been looted said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.

According to available reports, as many as five miscreants have allegedly hurled bombs and decamp with as much as Rs. 14 lakh cash and an SUV from the weekly market.

Reports say that, the incident has been reported at Jirala under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district. The local police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

There have been reports of a loot in Puri at gunpoint where miscreants have decamped with 270 grams of gold and six kgs of silver from a businessman on April 4, 2024.

According to reliable reports, a large-scale robbery has taken place just 500 meters from the Delang police station in Puri district. 270 grams of gold and six kgs of silver has been looted from a businessman at gunpoint.

The estimated value of the entire looted items is said to be more than rupees 25 lakhs. The distressed businessman has filed a complaint at the Delang police station.

According to the available information, gold merchant identified as Prashant Mohapatra has a gold shop in Delang market (bazaar). As usual, Prashant closed the shop yesterday and was returning home with gold and silver jewellery.

At this time, as many as four to five robbers came and scared him by pointing a gun at his head. Later, they took gold and silver ornaments and fled away from the spot. Prashant filed a complaint at the Delang police station. After receiving the news, the investigation of the Delang police station is underway, said reliable reports.