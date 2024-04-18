Body of woman recovered from closed house in Cuttack of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Cuttack: In a shocking incident, the body of a woman was recovered from closed house in Cuttack city of Odisha said reports on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, the dead body of the young woman was recovered from a closed house. The deceased young woman was a law student, said reports.

The student was living in Murad Khan Patna, Cuttack Sadar area under Malgodwn police station limits in Cuttack city. The residence of the deceased student is in Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The Malgodown police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it to SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The police have started a detailed investigation in this regard.

