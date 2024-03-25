Body of newly wed bride found in Soro of Odisha, probe underway

Soro: Reports say that, the body of newly wed bride found in Soro of Odisha on Monday. The incident has been reported from Balasore district.

According to reliable reports, after just seven days after the wedding, the dead body of the bride was found hanging in the yard.

The incident has been reported from Soro police station in Gopinathpur village. The police recovered the dead body hanging in the nearby forest.

The police investigation is underway in this matter, said reliable reports in this regard.