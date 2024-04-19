Boat sinks in Mahanadi river in Odisha, 1 dead and 6 missing

Bargarh: In a tragic incident, a boat sunk in Mahanadi river of Odisha said reports in which one died and as many as six went missing.

On Friday, a boat sank in the river Mahanadi said reliable reports. Some people from Lakhanpur block Sharda of Jharsuguda district were going to Banjipali in Bargarh district when the boat sank.

It is worth mentioning that as many as seven people had reported missing. There were more than 50 women, men and small children in the boat. Rescue efforts are underway by local fishermen.

Latest updates say that, one person has died and search is still underway for the rest of the six people.