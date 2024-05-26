BJP MLA candidate Prashant Jagdev arrested for barging into polling booth and vandalizing EVM in Khurda

Khurda: The BJP MLA candidate Prashant Jagdev has been arrested for barging into polling booth and vandalizing EVM in Odisha’s Khurda district. The incident occurred in Badakumari Panchayat of Bolagarh Block of the district.

According to sources, the MLA candidate barged into a polling booth and vandalized the property including the EVM Machine and fled the spot. The leader also allegedly thrashed the presiding officer for protesting him entering the booth. It is also alleged that BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi was present at the post when Jagdev barged into the polling booth and vandalized the EVM machine.

Following the incident, police chased and detained him for vandalizing the EVM Machine. Police approached the car, in which he along with Aparajita Sarangi was fleeing and detained him for interrogation.

It is worth mentioning here that Prashant Jagdev, who is the siting Chilika MLA, was arrested and jailed for beating up BJP’s town president. He even tried to mow down BJP supporters with his vehicle, injuring more than 15 of them in March, 2022. Later, he was expelled from BJD. However, he joined the BJP, which fielded him to contest this assembly election from Khurda constituency.

Further detailed reports are awaited.