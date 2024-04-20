BJD announces 6th list of candidates for General Elections 2024, Varsha Priyadarshini to contest from Badachana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJD announced the 6th list of candidates for General Elections 2024, newly joined Varsha Priyadarshini to contest from Badachana.

The BJD Supremo today has announced the sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha. Here is the entire list:

Chilika- Raghunath Sahu Anandpur- Abhimanyu Sethi Saraskana- Debasish Marandi Karanjia- Basanti Hembrum Remuna- Bidyasmita Mahalik Semulia- Subhasini Sahu Barchana- Varsha Priyadarshini Kendrapara- Ganeswar Behera Champua- Sanatan Mahakud

Earlier on April 17, the BJD Supremo announced the fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

Party supremo Naveen Patnaik is set to contest from the Kantabanji assembly seat for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Patnaik is the second longest-serving chief minister.

CM Naveen had also contested from Western Odisha’s Bijepur district in the last election and also won. But later he gave up the seat.

Naveen also mentioned that the party has swapped candidates in two Assembly constituencies. Former minister Prasanna Acharya will contest from Rairakhol and Rohit Pujari from Sambalpur.

Here is the list of candidates:

Indira Nanda (Jeypore)

Barsha Singh Bariha (Padampur)

Sanjukta Singh (Angul),

Dilip Nayak (Nimapada),

Laxmipriya Nayak (Chitrakonda),

Arundhati Devi (Deogarh)

Rajendra Chatria (Kuchinda)

Geetanjali Devi (Sanakhemundi)