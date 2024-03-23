Bhadrak: Man arrested for illegal possession of snakes

Odisha
By Himanshu
Bhadrak: A man has reportedly been arrested for illegal possession of snakes in Bhadrak district of Odisha. He had illegally possessed two monocle cobras.

The accused has been identified as Mirza Md Arif.

Reportedly, the accused has two accounts on Facebook. In one of his accounts there are about 144k followers while in the other account there are 2.82 million followers.

PCCF Susanta Nanda informed about this in a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter). The SM (Social Media) platform has been requested to suspend the account, Nanda said in the X post.

Himanshu 6126 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

