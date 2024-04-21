Baripada records maximum temperature of 37 degrees by 8:30 am

Bhubaneswar: Baripada recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37 Degree Celsius by 8.30 am on Sunday.

As per the IMD weather report, the mercury crossed 30 degree celsius at 15 places across Odisha.

Similarly, Bolangir recorded 35.4°C while Bhadrak recorded 35°C, Angul 35°C , Jajpur: 34.8°C, Bhawanipatna: 34.4°C, Jharsuguda: 34.4°C, Keonjhar: 34°C, Cuttack: 34°C and Bhubaneswar: 32.6°C.

The IMD predicted, that there will be no change in the maximum temperature during the next 24 hours and there will be slight fall in temperature by 2 to 3 degree celsius at many places over districts of Odisha.

Orange warning has been issued to these three districts of Mayurbhanj, Angul and Keonjhar and yellow warning has been issued over districts of Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal Khordha, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.