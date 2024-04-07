Annual Iftar Party hosted at KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University today hosted the annual Iftar Party with the aim to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta attended the annual Iftar Party and extended his heartfelt wishes to all Muslim brothers, sisters, and cherished staff and students of KIIT, KISS and KIMS observing the blessed month.

“May this holy month bring unity, peace, and joy to everyone’s hearts,” Samanta prayed while saying that KIIT & KISS are institutions established on the platform of compassion and humanity.

Prof. (Dr.) C.B.K. Mohanty, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of School of Medicine (KIMS, KIDS and KINS) and Prof. (Dr.) Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, the Registrar of KIIT University were among other dignitaries who attended the annual Iftar Party.