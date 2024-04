Bhubaneswar: As many as three persons, including two women and a man, were killed while five others sustained critical injuries after the auto-rickshaw in which they were traveling collided with a speeding truck near Kodinga under Raighar police station in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district this afternoon.

The deceased persons have been identified as Pawan Tandon of Baniadihi village under Borei police station of Chhattisgarh, Chanda Gaikwad of Nagari village and Punab Vaisnaw of Chipili village.

