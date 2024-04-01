2024 election: Odisha-Andhra Police emphasis on real-time intelligence sharing

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police and Andhra Pradesh Police today held a joint preparatory crucial meeting for the upcoming general elections.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Kumar Sarangi held the important meeting at the DG camp office in Bhubaneswar. His Andhra Pradesh counterpart K.V. Rajendranath Reddy attended the meeting virtually.

According to sources a total of nine important issues were discussed in the meeting for a better coordination of both the states to conduct the upcoming general election peacefully.

Emphasis was given on real-time intelligence sharing, Andhra-Odisha border security, Naxal problem, black money and drug smuggling.

Discussions was also held on recruitment of nodal officers in both the states and strict vigilance on the check posts in both the states.

This apart, both the parties decided to monitor arms smuggling and movement of criminals, exchange of information of inter-state dacoits, fugitives, most wanted criminals of both the states.

Five districts of Odisha – Ganjam, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Koraput – are adjacent to Andhra. Four same national highways and nine state highways have passed through the borders of these states.

Several senior police officers of both the states also were part of the meeting.