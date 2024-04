2024 election: Congress names 16 more MLA and 3 MP candidates, Sura Routray’s elder son and Shipra Mallick get tickets

Bhubaneswar: The Congress party today named 16 more MLA and 3 MP candidates for the upcoming State assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.

The grand old party has fielded expelled senior party leader Sura Routray’s elder son Siddharth Routray from the Nimapara assembly seat and Shipra Mallick, who joined Congress recently after snapping ties with the ruling BJD, from the Kendrapara assembly segment.

Here’s the list of Congress MLA candidates (announced today):

Jharsuguda: Amita Biswal Badasahi: Kshirod Chandra Patra Sukinda: Bibhu Bushan Rout Kantamal: Sarat Kumar Pradhan (in place of Manoj Kumar Acharya) Kendrapara: Shipra Mallick Rajnagar: Ahsok Pratihari Mahakalapada: Loknath Moharathy Nimapara: Siddharth Routray Pipili: Gyan Ranjan Patnaik Jayadev: Krushna Sagaria (In place of Jayant Kumar Bhoi) Khurda: Sonali Sahoo Chilika: Pradeep Kumar Swain Kendrapada: Majon Kumar Pradhan Daspalla: Nakul Nayak Kabisyryanagar: Sanjaya Kumar Manda (in place of Bipin Bihari Swain) Gopalur: Shayam Sundargarh Sahu

Here’s the list of Congress MP candidates (announced today):