2 held with leopard skin in Odisha’s Kalahandi district

Two held with leopard skin
Bhawanipatna: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested two persons and seized one leopard skin from their possession following a raid in Kalahandi district on Friday.

The accused persons have been identified as Chakra Benal (45) and Purna Chandra Bag (39), both from the Kalahandi district.

“Following a tip-off, an STF team on Thursday conducted a raid with the help of Kalahandi Police at a secluded spot near the Narla railway station in the district and apprehended the criminals awaiting a probable customer for the execution of a deal.

 
“During a search, a leopard skin along with other incriminating materials was recovered from their possession,” said an STF officer.

The STF later arrested the accused persons after registering a case under various sections of the IPC and Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The seized leopard skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for biological examination.

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

