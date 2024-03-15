2 critical in shootout in Biju Expressway in Sundargarh, see details

Sundargarh: There has been a shootout in Biju Expressway in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Friday, said reliable reports on Friday. Two youths were seriously injured in the firing. The miscreants shot two youths who were travelling in a pickup van.

Some masked youths came and opened fire near Kutra in Sundergarh district. The two persons in the pickup were identified as Vikram Tandon and Sunil Ratnakar from Shakti area of Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh. One was shot in the chest and the other in the neck.

After getting the news, the family members of the injured went to the spot and rescued the two youths and brought them to the medical center. However, the reason for the shooting remains unclear.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter. The police are investigating into the shootout.