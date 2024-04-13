10 dacoits nabbed in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: Jhumpura Police in Keonjhar district of Odisha nabbed as many as ten dacoits on Saturday. They were involved in dacoity from vehicles.

As per reports, for the last few months these dacoits were looting from vehicles that were plying in different routes under Jhumpura Police station limits. If any vehicle was not stopping, they were launching attack on the moving vehicle.

Yesterday night Police got information from a reliable source that these dacoits were looting from different vehicles in the night on the Katalpasi-Dhatika road. They were targeting trucks and other vehicles.

After getting this information Police personnel from Jhumpura Police Station reached on the spot and caught the dacoits red handed.

Police have seized Rs 2500 from the possession of these dacoits. They have been arrested and today the culprits have been forwarded to the Court.

Further investigation of the case is underway.