Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers orders in a red t-shirt once in 3 months!

Naukri.com owner Sanjeev Bikhchandani on a Sunday revealed that Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers orders wearing the company’s trademark red t-shirt at least once in three months.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sanjeev Bikhchandani said that all senior managers including Deepinder wear the red t-shirt of the company and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter.

“Just met Deepinder Goyal and the Zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him,” Bikhchandani tweeted.

Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) October 7, 2022

Meanwhile, several Twitter users hailed the effort of the Zomato CEO and team. “Superb initiative, nothing like being close to the customer. Incredible insights,” said Rahul Upadhyay, a Twitter user (@Rahulvichaar).

“Helps in understanding customers/business partners. Happy to have been in queues, in various attires like a regular customer, talking to frontline staff, seeking solutions to a hypothetical problems, having on the spot customer reviews. A must do for service organisations for real insight,” tweeted Arun (@arun_raghuraj).