Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers orders in a red t-shirt once in 3 months!

Naukri.com owner Sanjeev Bikhchandani on a Sunday revealed that Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers orders wearing the company’s trademark red t-shirt at least once in three months.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sanjeev Bikhchandani said that all senior managers including Deepinder wear the red t-shirt of the company and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter.

“Just met Deepinder Goyal and the Zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him,” Bikhchandani tweeted.

Meanwhile, several Twitter users hailed the effort of the Zomato CEO and team. “Superb initiative, nothing like being close to the customer. Incredible insights,” said Rahul Upadhyay, a Twitter user (@Rahulvichaar).

“Helps in understanding customers/business partners. Happy to have been in queues, in various attires like a regular customer, talking to frontline staff, seeking solutions to a hypothetical problems, having on the spot customer reviews. A must do for service organisations for real insight,” tweeted Arun (@arun_raghuraj).

