Yogi extends ‘Janata curfew’ in UP till 6 a.m. on Monday

Lucknow, March 22 (IANS) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended the ongoing Janata Curfew in Uttar Pradesh till 6.a.m on Monday morning.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi said that the Chief Minister has “appealed that the Janata Curfew be extended till early morning and the police and administration should patrol the streets”.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting at 9.30.pm to take a decision further in the matter.

Reports said that the Chief Minister was expected to announce a lockdown for Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Noida till March 31. These districts have been reporting the maximum number of coronavirus cases.

The Lucknow metro, meanwhile, has announced that it will close its services till March 31, in line with other metros in the country.

