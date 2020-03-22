Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo: IANS)

Yogi extends ‘Janata curfew’ in UP till 6 a.m. on Monday

By IANS

Lucknow, March 22 (IANS) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended the ongoing Janata Curfew in Uttar Pradesh till 6.a.m on Monday morning.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi said that the Chief Minister has “appealed that the Janata Curfew be extended till early morning and the police and administration should patrol the streets”.

Related News

Amitabh Bachchan applauds citizens for following Janata…

Trains, Metros, interstate buses shut till March 31: Centre

17 bodies of security personnel recovered 24 hours after…

Here’s what you all should know about Kanika Kapoor

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting at 9.30.pm to take a decision further in the matter.

Reports said that the Chief Minister was expected to announce a lockdown for Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Noida till March 31. These districts have been reporting the maximum number of coronavirus cases.

The Lucknow metro, meanwhile, has announced that it will close its services till March 31, in line with other metros in the country.
IANS

You might also like
Nation

Amitabh Bachchan applauds citizens for following Janata Curfew

Nation

Trains, Metros, interstate buses shut till March 31: Centre

Nation

17 bodies of security personnel recovered 24 hours after encounter with naxals in…

Nation

Here’s what you all should know about Kanika Kapoor

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.