Wrath of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, Cars swept away in severe floods, Watch

Chennai: As Cyclone Michaung intensifies, its impact on Chennai and nearby districts, heavy rains continue to wreak havoc, inundating low-lying areas and residential parts. The city is grappling with severe flooding, with alarming visuals of parked cars being swept away circulating on social media.

Chennai city and its neighbouring districts experienced relentless rainfall overnight, with Meenambakkam recording 196 mm and Nungambakkam receiving 154.3 mm in the 24 hours leading up to 5:30 am today. The inundation has led to widespread chaos, causing traffic jams and rendering several roads impassable, including Chrompet GST Road and Vadakari Road in north Chennai.

Keeping the situation in mind, authorities have declared the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices in Chennai and three adjoining districts. The state government has urged private companies to facilitate remote work for employees. The city is witnessing severe disruptions, including halted flights and a shutdown of the runway.

To address the unfolding emergency, approximately 5,000 relief centers have been established in coastal districts to assist those affected by the heavy rainfall. Chief Minister MK Stalin, having reviewed safety measures, is actively monitoring the situation. Eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and nine State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are strategically stationed in Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, and Chengalpattu to aid in relief and rescue efforts.