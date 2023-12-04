Watch: Water logged in Chennai airport as Cyclone Michaung brings heavy rainfall

Chennai: As the Cyclone Michaung intensifies to severe cyclonic storm, the Chennai Airport has been logged with water following heavy rainfall. Several flights have been cancelled, and others diverted, as the entire runway and airplane parking zone remain submerged under rising waters. The visuals of the airport is now going viral over the internet.

Cyclone Michaung, steadily advancing towards the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, has unleashed relentless rainfall over Chennai, leading to widespread disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of extremely heavy rainfall in the city and its neighbouring districts over the next 24 hours.

The adverse weather conditions have compelled authorities to cancel multiple flights scheduled to depart or arrive at Chennai Airport. Additionally, several flights have been redirected to alternative airports, causing a ripple effect on air travel schedules.

The runway and airplane parking zones at Chennai Airport now resemble waterlogged areas, with rainwater inundating crucial sections of the facility. The unprecedented deluge has further complicated ongoing efforts to resume normal flight operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of the intensifying cyclone and its potential impact on the region. Residents and authorities are urged to exercise caution as the situation unfolds.

Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for real-time updates on flight schedules, cancellations, and alternative arrangements. It is recommended to stay informed about the evolving situation and follow guidelines issued by relevant authorities.