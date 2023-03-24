Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

World Bank presidential nominee Ajay Banga tests COVID-19 positive

During routine testing, Ajay Banga tested positive for COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic. He is quarantining in isolation

New-Delhi: World Bank presidential nominee Ajay Banga has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine testing in New Delhi and is quarantining in isolation, the Department of Treasury said on Thursday.

According to a Finance Ministry statement, Mr. Banga was scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman but the meetings were cancelled.

“During routine testing, Ajay Banga tested positive for COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic. In adherence with local guidelines, he is quarantining in isolation,” the statement said.

The US Embassy spokesperson said, “Mr. Banga tested positive upon arrival in Delhi. Mr. Banga has conducted multiple tests for COVID during his tour, and tested negative before departing for India.”

India is currently witnessing a spike in influenza and coronavirus cases since the past two weeks.

The country has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

