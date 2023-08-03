World Bank Group EDs meet FM, appreciate fast-paced development in India

New Delhi: As many as eleven Executive Directors (EDs) of World Bank Gourp, representing 95 countries, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today in New Delhi. They shared their key takeaways with the FM after visiting Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The Ministry of Finance informed about this in a tweet.

As per reports, the eleven EDs are on their visit to India these days. After visiting three major cities they called on the Union Finance Minister Sitharaman on Thursday and appreciated the fast-paced development across all sectors enabled by transformational reforms and Private Sector participation in India’s ambition of becoming a Developed Country by the year 2047.

The EDs also appreciated the success achieved by India, especially in gigital technology and startups with focus on delivery of public goods, water, electricity and road infrastructure.

The Finance Minister underlined the focus India is placing on creating opportunities for the poor by empowering communities for Equitable Growth and stated that the reforms brought in India since 2014 have enabled decentralisation of planning in India, which enabled States to set ambitious development targets and perform to their potential.

The EDs appreciated the clarity of vision of the political leadership of India. They were especially appreciative of efforts like GST, NariShakti and FastTags that are in line with the vision of fast-paced development.