Woman chops off boyfriends private parts, dumps him on road in Bihar after calling home

Buxar: In a distressing incident, a woman allegedly chopped her boyfriend’s private parts and dumped him on the road outside her house in Bihar’s Buxar district.

The victim was identified as Anil Gond, survived the attack and is undergoing treatment at VK Global Hospital in Buxar.

As per the reports, Gond had gone to his girlfriend’s house in Dumraon after she called him over on a call on Saturday afternoon. When he reached her home, the woman attacked him, cut off his private parts and dumped him on the road outside her home, thinking him to be dead.

The victim in severe pain, reached the hospital where he contacted his family and narrated the entire incident.

Dumraon police officer Anisha Rana said that the police has started an investigation into the matter as soon as they got information about the incident. The victim Anil underwent an operation and is under observation. The operation has been complete and the man is critical and being kept under observation. Attacking someone like this is absolutely barbaric.