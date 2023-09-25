Woman Biker Threatens Traffic Police on Mumbai Sea Link, Video goes viral

Mumbai: A 26-year-old architect, identified as Nupur Mukesh Patel, faced legal action after threatening traffic officials on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. The incident unfolded when Patel was stopped for speeding while riding her motorbike.

A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, showcasing the intense exchange between Patel and a constable who flagged her down for overspeeding.

In the video, as the official attempted to pull her over, she hurled abuses and threatened, “Haat kaat ke rakh dungi… Himmat kaise hui teri gaadi chhoone ki (I will cut off your arm. How dare you lay a hand on my bike).”

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link security staff alerted the police regarding Patel riding her Bullet motorcycle towards south Mumbai. Upon being stopped, Patel argued, claiming her father owned the road and citing her taxpayer status as a reason not to be halted.

Police officials described her unnecessary arguments and revealed that she even physically pushed a constable. Patel now faces charges for obstruction, negligent driving, endangerment, and assault on a public servant.

A resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Patel’s Bullet motorcycle is registered under a real estate firm in the same region. She was issued a notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to appear before the investigating officer, after which she was allowed to leave. Further investigation is underway.