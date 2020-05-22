With 6,088 cases India breaches its single day tally

New Delhi: As Lockdown4.0 brought in a slew of ease from restrictions across the country, India on Friday broke its own 24-hour record adding 6,088 cases in single day as the total number of the novel Coronavirus cases touched 1,18,447, the Union Health Ministry data said.

On Thursday it reported 5,609 cases in 24-hours after breaching the 5,000 mark continuously for three days.

Of the total cases on Friday, 66,330 are active. At least 148 new fatalities were also reported in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,583.

So far 48,534 people have been cured, including 3,233 in the last 24 hours, said the Health Ministry.

The worst hit state continued to be Maharashtra. It crossed the 40,000 mark and reported 3,345 new cases and 64 new fatalities in past one day, taking the total cases count to 41,642, including 11,726 recoveries.

Tamil Nadu went past Gujarat and is now the second worst-hit state, reporting 776 new cases in 24 hours that took its tally t 13,967, including 94 deaths.

Gujarat reported a total of 12,905 cases, including 368 fresh ones.

Delhi reported 571 new cases taking the tally to 11,659. Delhi has been reporting over 500 cases since the last four consecutive days.

States with more than 5,000 cases each are Rajasthan (6,227), Madhya Pradesh (5,981) and Uttar Pradesh (5,515).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases each are West Bengal (3,197), Andhra Pradesh (2,647), Punjab (2,028), Telangana (1,699), Bihar (1,982), Jammu and Kashmir (1,449), Karnataka (1,605), Odisha (1,103) and Haryana (1,031).

States and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Kerala (690), Jharkhand (290), Chandigarh (217), Assam (203), Tripura (173), Chhattisgarh (128) and Uttarakhand (146).

Cases spiked in the Northeast state of Manipur and reached 25. In Goa, there are 52 cases now. Puducherry which was reporting very few cases, has also shown a gradually spike taking its total to 20 cases.