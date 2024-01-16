What’s inside Ram Mandir invitation kit, Lets find out

New-Delhi: The Religious fervor has gripped India as the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram nears on January 22 at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The stage in Ayodhya is all decked up for the historic event on Monday. The Invitations have been sent for the huge event.

Lets Find out what’s inside the Ram Mandir Invitation Kit:

The invitation includes many elements that include adorned paper sheets, booklets and figurative representation of Lord Ram.

The kit contains brief history of the temple, that includes the origins and the background behind the temple.

It includes the roles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and their importance in the journey of the temple.

It features a photograph of the beautiful Ram temple and includes the golden chakra.

There is a separate booklet that offers information about the important figures who were involved in the journey of the temple.

The guests have been asked to be present and take their seats by 11 am.

The trust have also announced that the guests will be given special gift, that is the soil that has been extracted during the temple foundation and it will packed in small boxes and be given to the guests.

The guests will be also given 100 gms of Motichoor laddoos with desi ghee and a tulsi leaf.

(As mentioned from Times Now).

