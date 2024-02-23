West Bengal woman kills 10-year-old son for finding out about her affair with another woman

West Bengal: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her ten year old son after he found out about her relationship with another woman. As per allegations, the woman killed her son by hitting the kid’s head with a stone, stabbed him with a vegetable knife before chopping off his hands.

The incident took place on February 20, and was reported from Konnagar in Hoogly.

The accused woman has been identified as Shanta Sharma, a resident of Hoogly in West Bengal. According to reports from reliable sources, Sharma had been in a relationship with another woman named Ishrat Parveen even before she was married.

A few days back, Sharma’s ten year old son found out about her relationship with Parveen. Fearing that she might be exposed, the woman killed her son. Both Sharma and Parveen were allegedly involved in the murder.

From what reports tell us, Sharma’s husband was well aware about the relation his wife shared with Parveen. However, he had remained silent due to the fear of public shame.

After initial investigation, the police revealed that Ishrat Parveen hailed from the Water Works area in Kolkata. Police reports even suggest that the child was “visibly under stress” after finding out about his mother.

Fearing the expose, Shanta Sharma and Ishrat Parveen conspired to kill the child. They attempted to erase the evidence of murder and even mislead the police. However, the police examined the CCTV camera and mobile data location during their probe. Upon detailed investigation, the police traced the homosexual couple as the murders. The duo was arrested, and are currently in police custody.