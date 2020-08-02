At a time when scientists across the world are working hard to come up with COVID 19 vaccine to curb the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, a latest study has suggested that water at boiling temperature can completely destroy coronavirus.

Researchers from Russia’s VECTOR State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Novosibirsk, Siberia have figured out that ordinary water can help restrict the growth of the virus, according to Sputnik News report, reported Live Mint.

The research showed that 90 per cent of virus particles die in room temperature water in 24 hours and 99.9 per cent within 72 hours.

While coronavirus can live in water in certain conditions, the study claimed that the virus does not multiply in either sea or fresh water. The study showed that the virus can remain active up to 48 hours on stainless steel, linoleum, glass, plastic, and ceramic surfaces.

The findings from the research published on Thursday by the ‘Russian Federal Service for Human Wellbeing’.