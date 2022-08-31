Watch Video: Foreign Currency Worth Rs 41 Lakhs Stuffed Into Lehenga Buttons Seized In Delhi Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a man ingeniously carrying foreign money stuffed inside lehenga buttons at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

The passenger identified as Mizam Raza, an Indian, was flying from Delhi to Dubai by SpiceJet. His flight was scheduled at 7:40 AM.

At about 4 AM, officials separated him to a random checking point for thorough inspection as they found his activities suspicious. Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that he was carrying a bulk quantity of buttons in his black trolley bag with “some doubtful image of concealment of foreign currency”.

He was, however, allowed to complete the check-in formalities though he was being closely monitored.

He was intercepted by CISF personnel after clearing the check-in and immigration formalities, and was brought to the departure customs office.

A thorough check of his bag was conducted in the presence of custom officials and 1,85,500 Saudi Riyals, worth approximately INR 41 Lakhs were found concealed inside “Ladies Lehenga Buttons”.

The passenger was unable to produce any valid documents for carrying such a huge amount of foreign currency. The money as well as the passenger were handed over to the Customs official for further action and investigation.

Watch the video showing money stuffed inside lehenga buttons here: