WATCH: PM Narendra Modi uses VR to inspect Kashi ropeway in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen using VR (Virtual Reality) headset to inspect a ropeway in Kashi. This comes during his day-long visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. A video of PM Modi using the VR headset surfaced online and has been doing rounds on the internet.

According to received information, PM Modi arrived in Varanasi during the late night hours on Thursday. On Friday, he was scheduled to launch several developmental projects in Varanasi, in different sectors. The Prime Minister also inaugurated various projects whilst laying the foundation stone for numerous others. This visit of PM Modi to Varanasi comes ahead on the Lok Sabha Polls, which is due in few weeks.

Apart from which, PM Narendra Modi also addressed a public gathering. Addressing a rally, he said, “In the last 10 years, the speed of development in Varanasi has also increased by many times. In a noteworthy mention, he even said that Varanasi has turned him into a “Banarasi” in the past decade.

He further said, “the development projects worth over Rs 13,00 crore have been inaugurated, and the foundation stone has been laid. These projects will give a boost to the development of Northern India along with Kashi.” He was further seen saying at BHU, “Kashi in now being seen as a model of development and heritage across the world. The world is witnessing today how modernity is developed around culture and tradition.”

The projects inaugurated today in Varanasi aim to boost employment opportunities and overall development in the region.

His itinerary includes three key events, including two public meetings, one at the Ravidas Jayanti celebrations in Seer Goverdhanpur, Sant Ravidas’ birthplace, and another in Karkhiyaon where he will unveil 36 projects worth a staggering Rs 14,316 crore.