WATCH: Part of ceiling collapses at Guwahati airport due to heavy rains

Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a portion of ceiling at airport in Guwahati collapsed amid heavy rainfall. The incident was reported from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport on Sunday, reports said in this regard.

Due to the collapse, operations were halted and about six flights were diverted due to heavy winds. Reports inform that the Guwahati airport ceiling collapse occurred due to heavy winds and an overflowing outlet pipe.

It is noteworthy mentioning that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Videos of the incident went viral on the internet in no time. One of the videos showed rain water pouring in the airport through the ceiling. Containers were also placed at different places to collect the pouring water. Another video showed portion of a ceiling over the baggage counter collapse.

Meanwhile, trees in the nearby locations uprooted due to the storm. This blocked a road that led to the airport.

Speaking to ANI, Chief airport Officer Utpal Baruah said, “One big tree was uprooted and blocked a road connecting to the airport. But immediately the road was cleared for a smooth supply of fuel to the terminal.” He further said, “The portion of the airport rood was very old, hence it could not bear the impact of the harsh weather.” “Due to this, the ceiling broke open and water started flowing inside. However, there was no injury and everything is under control.”

Six flights of IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express were diverted to Agartala and Kolkata. Operations resumed and returned to normalcy after visibility improved.