5-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata, 10 rescued

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a five-storey under construction building collapsed in Garden Reach area in Kolkata. The incident occurred during the late night hours on Sunday, reliable reports confirmed.

Following the disaster, officials from police and disaster management initiated a rescue operation. They evacuated a total of 10 people while searches for trapped people continued.

According to reports from reliable sources, the building in Kolkata collapsed at about 12:10 AM on Monday. Locals who witnessed the incident said that chunks of concrete started falling off the building. Minutes after which, the entire building collapsed. Parts of the structure also fell on the neighbouring residential areas.

An official from the state disaster management team said, “10 injured slum dwellers were rescued and rushed to hospital. Rescue operations are currently underway.”

Further according to reports, the five storey building in Kolkata had been under construction for the past six months. The local people also alleged that the building did not have the requisite permits from the Police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Talking about the incident, state BJP Yuva Morcha President Indranil Khan tweeted, “The catastrophic collapse of an unauthorized illegal building at Azhar Molla Bagan in KMC Ward No 134, Garden Reach area, crushing and trapping several people including children underneath, is a fatal consequence of the corrupt civic system in Kolkata running in tandem with TMC backed syndicate mafia. While we appeal for immediate and adequate measures from the state administration police, Fire Brigade, Disaster Management teams for rescue of the trapped and optimum treatment of the injured.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee posted on X, “Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under- construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night for mitigating the disaster. We shall provide compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and for the injured persons. We stand by the distressed families and rescue operations shall continue.”